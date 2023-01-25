PrivaSapien Raises INR 8 Crore In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PrivaSapien, an award-winning privacy engineering deep tech startup, has raised INR 8 crore in a Seed round funding from Omidyar Network India. PrivaSapien is a B2B privacy engineering company that helps businesses visualize privacy risk, mitigate it, and thus unlock the value of data and derive strategic business insights, without violating user privacy

"With privacy regulations coming up across the world, there is a pressing need for privacy engineering solutions to unlock data from their silos and create value, without violating user privacy. We will be using the funds to ramp up our research and product development in this emerging field, along with accelerating our sales and marketing efforts in geographies with privacy regulations across the globe," said Abilash Soundararajan, founder and CEO, PrivaSapien.

PrivaSapien's products have applications across sectors and are being currently used in industries handling sensitive personal data like healthcare, finance, telco and connected devices where analytics or cross-border data transfer play a key role. PrivaSapien is working with global technology partners in areas like cloud, consulting and system integration to creating a global and population scale impact, according to an official statement by the company.

"Given our ongoing focus on privacy-tech as an investor, we are delighted to see the evolution of market-led models like PrivaSapien. The work that Abhilash and team are doing will help businesses to enhance the privacy and safety of their customers in the digital economy. This is especially critical as more and more Indians come online. We are proud to partner with PrivaSapien who has taken on this mission through an innovation-first lens to help businesses adopt privacy preserved data handling," said Shilpa Kumar, partner, Omidyar Network India.

