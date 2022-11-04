Q2 Results: Adani Enterprises Net Profit Soars To INR 461 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Adani Enterprises' net profit increased to INR 461 crore for the quarter ended September. The consolidated net profit rose 117 per cent year-on-year to INR 461 crore in the second quarter of FY23.

The conglomerate's total income increased by 183 per cent to INR 38,441 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.

"Adani Enterprises has yet again validated its standing as India's most successful new business incubator as it continues to build on exciting ideas strategically aligned with the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies," said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

EBIDTA increased by 69 per cent to INR 2,136 crore. "AEL's accelerating pace of business incubation and its remarkably consistent success demonstrates the robustness of the Adani Group's fundamental approach to value creation as we transform sector after sector through digitisation, innovation in technology and a greater emphasis on equitable energy transition. We continue to believe firmly in the India growth story and remain committed to our core philosophy of nation-building through the development of advanced, efficient and world-class infrastructure that delivers increasing shareholder value," he added.

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) is the flagship company of Adani Group. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has successfully built Unicorns such as Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar.