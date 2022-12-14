Reliance Industries Is India's 'Most Visible' Company: Report

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Reliance Industries Ltd has topped the 2022 Wizikey Newsmakers report as India's most-visible corporate in the media.

Twitter

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and One 97 Communications Limited, which owns Paytm, are the other firms in the top five rankings, Wizikey said in a statement.

Wizikey's News Score is an industry integrated metric which measures news visibility. The score is determined by the volume of news, headlines presence, reach of publications and readership.

Reliance has a news score of 92.56 for 2022, followed by SBI with a news score of 89.55, ICICI Bank Limited with a score of 88.34, Bharti Airtel Limited with a score of 86.02 and One 97 Communications Limited with a news score of 85.15.

Wizikey shortlists a company based on news data from 400,000-plus online publications from 1 Jan 2022 to 30 Nov 2022. The company has to be listed on NSE & BSE (India list) and NASDAQ (US list). This latest report by Wizikey recognizes the "hottest companies and Newsmakers of 2022, that have been visible for various reasons from investments, acquisitions, partnerships, and more," said a statement, reported PTI.

For Reliance, the statement added various acquisitions of brands such as Mandarin Oriental, Addverb Technologies, Campa Cola, & announcement of INR 3.5 lakh crore investments and more contributed to the firm being number one position for consecutive three years.