Remembering Cherukuri Ramoji Rao: A Pioneer in Media and Business Ramoji Film City, under his guidance, became a hub for Indian cinema, hosting numerous iconic films like 'Leo' and 'Ponniyin Selvan.'

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao

On June 8, 2024, the world bid farewell to a visionary entrepreneur, Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, whose legacy continues to shape the landscape of media and entertainment. He passed away in Hyderabad at the age of 87.

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao's remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Pedaparupudi, Andhra Pradesh, to founding an empire spanning diverse sectors is a testament to his unparalleled determination and foresight.

Born on November 16, 1936, Rao's entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish a multitude of ventures that left an indelible mark on the industry. From the pioneering Eenadu newspaper to the groundbreaking ETV Network, Ramoji Film City, Dolphin Hotels, Margadarsi Chit Fund, Ushakiran Movies, and Priya Foods, his ventures not only transformed industries but also provided employment opportunities for countless individuals across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond.

Rao made a huge impact in the media world. He began his journey with 'Annadata,' a magazine for farmers, in 1969, and later launched the Eenadu daily in 1974. Additionally, he changed the newspaper game with the introduction of color printing, district editions, and local tabloids, becoming a favorite among Telugu readers across Andhra Pradesh.

Ramoji Film City, under his guidance, became a hub for Indian cinema, hosting numerous iconic films like 'Leo' and 'Ponniyin Selvan.' Rao's production house, Usha Kiran Movies, produced over 50 films, while the ETV network expanded to reach audiences in multiple languages.

He also launched an English daily, NewsTime, and the Eenadu School of Journalism. In 2016, Rao received the prestigious Padma Bhushan for his remarkable contributions to journalism, literature, and education.

With Rao's passing, Indian media and business have lost a true legend. The Editors Guild of India hailed him as a "trailblazer" for his fearless commitment to truth. His legacy of innovation, determination, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire generations to come.

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao's contributions have forever changed the media landscape of Andhra Pradesh and beyond. His legacy continues to inspire many in the fields of media, cinema, and business. He is survived by his wife Rama Devi and son Kiran Prabhakr.
