The fund raised will be utilised to scale the business across the North American market and to strengthen the team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sales pipeline acceleration platform, RevenueHero, has raised a $5.1 million pre-Series A funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners with participation from existing investor Together Fund. The fund raised will be utilised to scale the business across the North American market and to strengthen the team.

"Presenting high-intent buyers with an experience that matches their urgency shouldn't be one that involves email ping-ponging and inbox-watching. We've seen this process at a scale where painfully long sales cycles lead to frustrating buying experiences that hurt the business bottom line. At RevenueHero, we make it easy for a customer to buy from a business by ensuring a frictionless experience throughout the B2B buyer journey." said Sudharshan Karthik, co-founder and CEO, RevenueHero.

With RevenueHero, any B2B company can enable its prospects to book a meeting with the right sales rep directly from the website. RevenueHero has enabled businesses to increase their booked meetings by 50% and reduce junk meetings by 45%, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We believe the workflow of lead conversion needs to be reimagined. Losing high-intent prospects can be a significant setback for businesses leading to a loss of opportunities, time, and money. With a deep understanding of the problem statement and razor-sharp focus on the B2B buyer journey, the team has built a solution that demonstrates value to its customers. We're thrilled to back this passionate team and are excited about their journey ahead," said Alok Goyal, partner, Stellaris Venture Partners.

Founded in 2021, RevenueHero aims to help businesses achieve their revenue goals by significantly increasing their sales pipeline.