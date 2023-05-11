Runiverse Launches Run-To-Earn Tournament On ESL's Platform Powered By Polygon

The tournament will offer gamers from around the world the chance to compete against each other in a high-stakes race for supreme gaming glory

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Runiverse, one of the leading metaverse game platforms, announced the launch of the first Web3 game tournament to be hosted on the world's largest esports tournament platform, ESL. The Global Racing Challenge is a tournament powered by Polygon blockchain, the leading layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum. The launch of this tournament marks a huge milestone in bridging the gap between esport and Web3 gaming communities significantly.

According to an official statement, the tournament will offer gamers from around the world the chance to compete against each other in a high-stakes race for supreme gaming glory. Open qualifiers are set to launch on May 15th, while the tournament itself will start on May 26th with a lineup of top players from around the globe to be announced soon.

In addition, the tournament will be in free-to-play mode for everyone to join and is now live on the ESL site. With the ecosystem of industry leaders and a unique concept, Runiverse's premiere run-to-earn tournament is set to be a highly anticipated event for the gaming community as gamers now can experience a fully immersive and interconnected world where gaming, crypto, and esports converge.

"We believe the tournament's social competition aspect will present a significant development in bridging the gap in the gaming world by bringing the strongest communities together and experiencing a combined showcase of skillful players from different communities," said Gip Cutrino, COO, Runiverse.

By integrating blockchain technology and social competition, Runiverse has developed a unique 'run-to-earn' concept that provides an immersive and secure environment for players to participate in racing. Participants' speed in the 30-second game is determined by the performance of the various tokens on the crypto market. Additionally, the game offers a range of unique tracks to keep players engaged and foster a sense of community among competitors. Players can also earn rewards by participating in rallies and holding Runiverse's player's NFTs, which offer a 6% reward from the prize pool, it noted.