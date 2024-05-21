The program will welcome start-ups from sectors such as AgriTech, AdTech, BioTech, Consumer/Retail, Energy, MarTech, Manufacturing, FoodTech, Green Energy, Mobility/Transportation, SpaceTech, Health Tech/MedTech, Media/Entertainment, Enterprise Tech, and Telecom

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SanchiConnect and YourNest Venture Capital announced the launch of its accelerator program catering to deeptech hardware and software start-ups with core IP. The initiative will provide selected start-ups with essential resources, mentorship, and funding.

The program will provide an upfront funding of USD 500k to five-eight promising start-ups, followed by a 60-day program focusing on go-to-market and international collaborations.

"Our commitment to nurturing DeepTech startups has been the focus of our thesis since inception. And in 2020, we pioneered the concept of fast-track funding with our unique SOAR program in the midst of the pandemic. This initiative now moves to the next level with our partnership with SanchiConnect in this Accelerator Program and underscores our commitment to catalysing India's DeepTech startup ecosystem. By providing startups with faster funding we aim to spur their growth and contribute to the advancement of technology-led innovation. We look forward to working closely with the selected startups and accelerating their journey towards success," shares Girish Shivani, Executive Director and Fund Manager, YourNest.

According to the release, the program will focus on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Augmented/Virtual/Mixed Reality, Autonomous Systems, Developer Tools, Electric Vehicle/Battery/Charging Systems, Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), Genomics, Hardware, Industrial IoT, Materials Technology, Quantum Compute, Robotics, Enterprise SaaS and Wearables.

"I am incredibly excited about the launch of our Accelerator Program in partnership with YourNest. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower deeptech startups and foster innovation in emerging technologies. Through this program, we aim to provide startups with the necessary resources, mentorship, and funding to accelerate their growth trajectory and make a meaningful impact in their respective industries," said, Dr. Sunil Shekhawat, CEO, SanchiConnect.

Reportedly, it will be investing INR 30 crore under the Velocity Fast Track Startup Funding Program.