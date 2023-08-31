The funds raised will be utilized in expanding the team, improving the technology, developing new efficient products and brand building

ShipEase, a logistics company, has raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds raised will be utilized in expanding the team, improving the technology, developing new efficient products and brand building.

"We would like to project ourselves as a tech savvy organization for D2C community and offline brands right from managing the production, inventory control, supply chain followed by logistics. It has been a phenomenal experience so far with IPV for putting faith in us and believing in our team and vision," said Pawan Kumar, founder, ShipEase.

Founded in 2020 by Pawan Kumar, Ajay K, and Lalit Singh, ShipEase is a SAAS based logistics provider helping D2C brands and SME e-tailers to make their supply chain efficient, said to be serving a wide seller base of over 2000 clients with the business quantum of 3.5 lakh-plus shipments per month.

"Logistics play a pivotal role specially for D2C brands as managing the supply chain is one of the biggest cost heads. For new and emerging brands, to build their own supply chain pan India, is a multi-crore commitment. However, ShipEase's platform and their tech approach can help brands reach their customers faster while keeping logistics costs low," said Vikram Ramasubramanian, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.