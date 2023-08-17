Shiprocket Collaborates With Skye Air For Drone Delivery Services The partnership aims to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape and introduce capability to deliver shipments via drones

By Teena Jose

Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement platform has announced its collaboration with Skye Air, India's SaaS-based drone delivery solution provider. The partnership aims to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape and introduce capability to deliver shipments via drones.

According to an official statement, this partnership enables faster order fulfilment within urban traffic congestion with the help of Skye Air's autonomous drone logistics solutions. It added, by integrating drones with highly adaptable on-demand interfaces, Skye Air minimizes disruptions to partner operational processes, thereby enhancing shipping capabilities and ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction for both B2B and B2C operations.

"Our collaboration with Skye Air represents a significant step towards achieving that goal and propelling the e-commerce landscape towards future advancements throughout India. By introducing drone delivery services in Gurgaon, we are redefining the future of e-commerce and providing our sellers with a competitive edge in the market," said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket.

According to the company, the introduction of drone delivery services will not only provide Shiprocket sellers with the ability to offer same-day and next-day deliveries but also revolutionize the entire delivery process, making it more efficient, eco-friendly, and customer-centric.

Moreover, the partnership will debut in Gurgaon with over 5 drones and the partners will enable merchants to opt for drone delivery just like any other logistics service.

"By leveraging our state-of-the-art tech stack and infrastructure, including Skye Pod and Skye Tunnel, we aim to enable faster, safer, and more efficient deliveries. Together, we are paving the way for same-day and next-day deliveries, providing an unmatched delivery experience for Shiprocket's merchant base," said Ankit Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Skye Air.

As a cloud-based service, Skye UTM is adaptable and can be deployed in any country or region with ease, making it a perfect fit for Shiprocket's dynamic operations, claimed by the company.
