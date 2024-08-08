You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

D2C ethnic fashion brand Shobitam has announced the acquisition of ready-to-wear saree brand IsadoraLife.

This strategic move aims to revolutionise the accessibility and appeal of India's beloved sarees, making them more accessible to a global audience, including the younger Gen Z demographic.

The collaboration seeks to address common challenges associated with saree draping and to broaden its appeal, especially among younger consumers worldwide. The goal is to position sarees as a versatile and essential garment in wardrobes across India and beyond.

Neha Tandon Sharma, Founder and CEO of IsadoraLife, said, "I am excited about this new partnership with Shobitam and looking forward to seeing the growth and acceptance of sarees like never before, both in the Indian market as well as the global diaspora. Our partnership with Shobitam has come at the most opportune time when Indian fashion is going through an interesting transition phase, with sarees being seen as both traditional and contemporary wear. It is the epitome of clothing for Indian women, as seen at the Paris Olympics too by the Indian women contingent."

Shobitam's acquisition of IsadoraLife is driven by three key value propositions. Firstly, the partnership aims to penetrate fast-moving global markets by leveraging Shobitam's existing international distribution network to boost demand for ready-to-wear sarees. Secondly, it will enhance customer satisfaction by onboarding a talented workforce, including IsadoraLife's team of 45 female artisans based in Raipur, India. Lastly, the collaboration will innovate the saree category with easy-to-drape designs tailored for Gen Z, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika Thyagarajan, Shobitam is dedicated to creating elegant, affordable, and globally accessible ethnic fashion. With a mission to promote Indian craftsmanship and empower artisans, Shobitam has received numerous accolades and boasts over 9,000 five-star customer reviews.

Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Shobitam, added, "It's gratifying to see saree pickup momentum, but we often hear about the challenge of draping. And, while it may seem trivial, this simple concern was making women back out of possessing this beautiful piece of attire. Our acquisition of IsadoraLife is aimed at bridging this gap and seeing more and more women globally embrace the elegant saree, showcase our timeless culture effortlessly, and take pride in being part of the Saree Revolution. Together, Shobitam and IsadoraLife are poised to further strengthen ethnic fashion globally and pave the way for an upward growth trajectory in the fashion startup ecosystem in India."