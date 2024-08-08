Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Shobitam and IsadoraLife Partner to Make Ready-to-Wear Sarees a Global Essential The acquisition aims to revolutionise saree accessibility and appeal globally, targeting younger audiences. It addresses draping challenges, positioning sarees as a versatile, essential garment for diverse wardrobes worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Aparna Thyagarajan (Co-founder & CPO at Shobitam) & Neha Tandon Sharma (Founder and CEO of IsadoraLife)

D2C ethnic fashion brand Shobitam has announced the acquisition of ready-to-wear saree brand IsadoraLife.

This strategic move aims to revolutionise the accessibility and appeal of India's beloved sarees, making them more accessible to a global audience, including the younger Gen Z demographic.

The collaboration seeks to address common challenges associated with saree draping and to broaden its appeal, especially among younger consumers worldwide. The goal is to position sarees as a versatile and essential garment in wardrobes across India and beyond.

Neha Tandon Sharma, Founder and CEO of IsadoraLife, said, "I am excited about this new partnership with Shobitam and looking forward to seeing the growth and acceptance of sarees like never before, both in the Indian market as well as the global diaspora. Our partnership with Shobitam has come at the most opportune time when Indian fashion is going through an interesting transition phase, with sarees being seen as both traditional and contemporary wear. It is the epitome of clothing for Indian women, as seen at the Paris Olympics too by the Indian women contingent."

Shobitam's acquisition of IsadoraLife is driven by three key value propositions. Firstly, the partnership aims to penetrate fast-moving global markets by leveraging Shobitam's existing international distribution network to boost demand for ready-to-wear sarees. Secondly, it will enhance customer satisfaction by onboarding a talented workforce, including IsadoraLife's team of 45 female artisans based in Raipur, India. Lastly, the collaboration will innovate the saree category with easy-to-drape designs tailored for Gen Z, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

Founded by sisters Aparna and Ambika Thyagarajan, Shobitam is dedicated to creating elegant, affordable, and globally accessible ethnic fashion. With a mission to promote Indian craftsmanship and empower artisans, Shobitam has received numerous accolades and boasts over 9,000 five-star customer reviews.

Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Shobitam, added, "It's gratifying to see saree pickup momentum, but we often hear about the challenge of draping. And, while it may seem trivial, this simple concern was making women back out of possessing this beautiful piece of attire. Our acquisition of IsadoraLife is aimed at bridging this gap and seeing more and more women globally embrace the elegant saree, showcase our timeless culture effortlessly, and take pride in being part of the Saree Revolution. Together, Shobitam and IsadoraLife are poised to further strengthen ethnic fashion globally and pave the way for an upward growth trajectory in the fashion startup ecosystem in India."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Exicom Expands Global EV Presence With Tritium Acquisition

Exicom to acquire business and assets of Tritium, headquartered in Australia

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

AI Isn't 'Revolutionary Change,' and Its Benefits Are 'Exaggerated,' Says MIT Economist

Less than 5% of human jobs will be affected by AI, he claims.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

MSME: The Past and The Prospect

The micro small & medium enterprises act as the backbone of the country, keeping the economy flowing as well as providing quality services to the masses

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business News

This Yoga Franchise Aims to Share a New, Modern Approach to Yoga

Founded in 2012, YogaSix is a modern, boutique yoga brand offering a range of heated and non-heated yoga classes that are accessible and fun for everyone. With more than 200+ studios open and more than 630+ licensed locations across the globe, YogaSix is the largest franchised yoga brand worldwide.

By Matthew Goldstein
Business News

Amazon Prime Video Doesn't Want to Be Just a Default Prime Perk. Here's How the Streaming Service Became a Major Player.

Amazon Prime Video became the largest ad-supported streaming service in the U.S. this year.

By Sherin Shibu