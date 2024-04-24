You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smart Appliances Startup KARBAN Raises USD 1.07 Mn

Karban Envirotech, a startup that manufactures energy-efficient electronic appliances, announced the raising of USD 1.07 million in a seed round led by Titan Capital, Rainmatter and All In Capital.

Among the other investors in the seed round were JK Family Office and Urban Company. A few other well-known investors are Sarang Iyengar, Karan Jindal, Atul Gupta, Abhishek Goyal, Kunal Shah, Anupam Mittal (Shark Tank India), Bharat Jaisinghiani, and Sumer Sethi.

The platform aims to use the funds to fuel its growth, strengthen its team, and support innovation and new product development.

Karan Bansal, Founder, Karban, said, "This funding marks a significant milestone, enabling us to accelerate our R&D efforts and develop world-class consumer products that are proudly made in India."

Founded in December 2021 by Karan Bansal and Tanya Goyal, Karban has designed and manufactured a bladeless ceiling fan with an in-built air purifier and lights. Its unique design helps reduce electricity consumption and provides multi-utility air flow, air purification, and lighting for homes, offices, hotels, and restaurants, among others.

The smart consumer appliances market targeted by Karban in India is pegged at INR 50,000 crore.

Kushal Bhagia, founder of All In Capital, said, "While India witnesses a splurging demand for air purifiers, a separate unit plugged in one corner of the room is inefficient, and air purification solutions have seen little innovation. Karban's Airzone is the 2024 alternative to existing air purifiers and ceiling fans. It is a 3-in-1 air purification solution that integrates a ceiling light and a ceiling fan, offering consumers an amazing value proposition. Being design-forward, the Airzone is poised to blend seamlessly into the next generation of home interiors."

Bubble Tea Brand Boba Bhai Secures INR 12.5 Cr

Boba Bhai, a quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand specialising in bubble tea and other food items, announced that it has raised INR 12.5 crore in seed funding from investors led by Titan Capital and Global Growth Capital UK.

Arjun Vaidya, a co-founder of V3 Ventures, DeVC, Warm Up Ventures, Varun Alagh, a co-founder of Mamaearth, and other investors also took part in the investment round.

According to the official release, the funds will be used for hiring, product line expansion, and presence across India.

"With this fresh fund, we will expand to 100 stores across the country by December 2025. We aim to capture 75–80 percent of the market share in India in FY24," said Dhruv Kohli, Founder, Boba Bhai.

The platform claims that, since its inception in October 2023, it has processed over 50,000 monthly orders while expanding its footprint to 25 outlets in seven cities: Delhi, Gurugram, Udaipur, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

"We are impressed with Dhruv`s vision and sharp execution with intense clarity in introducing and building 'Bubble Tea-based Korean cuisine food brand in India', starting with Bangalore and now expanding to Delhi-NCR and other cities. The team's commitment to tailor-make a range of bubble teas to cater to the varied palates and preferences of Indian consumers has helped it gain immense popularity in a short span of time," said Bipan Shah, Partner, Titan Capital.

Harsh Patel, Managing Partner, Global Growth Capital, added, "Bubble tea is a very exciting market category globally and is gaining popularity in India at a rapid pace. In a very short span, Boba Bhai has dominated the India market and has shown the headroom for long-term growth."

Fintech Startup Payinstacard Secures Undisclosed Seed Funding

Payinstacard, an app that makes bill payments easy and rewarding, has raised an undisclosed and major investment. The funding round saw participation from notable business personalities, including PC Doraswamy and Sandhya Rani Maddipati, marking a key milestone in the company's growth trajectory.

The platform aims to deploy seed funding to revolutionise the bill payments sector in India by acquiring new customers and aims to reach at least 1 million users in the next 18 months.

Incepted in 2022 by Sai Krishna Musunuru and Sri Nagesh Kotipalli, Payinstacard Pvt Ltd is at the forefront of redefining the bill payments process in India, focusing on creating a seamless, secure, and user-friendly platform that caters to the needs of millions of Indians.

The company's mission is to leverage technology to simplify financial transactions and make digital payments rewarding and accessible to all segments of society.

Doraswamy shared his enthusiasm about the investment, stating, "Investing in Payinstacard was a strategic decision driven by my belief in their vision and their technological approach to revolutionising bill payments. I see immense potential for growth and innovation in the Indian fintech landscape through Payinstacard."