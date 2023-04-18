Smurfs Sets Foot In Web3 With NFT Collection

The collection will offer 12,500 unique NFTs with 350+ unique traits. Popular Smurf characters such as Papa Smurf, Brainy Smurf and Smurfette will be among the 250+ characters. The auction will be live for a period of 48 hours.

Popular cinematic animated franchise The Smurfs are all set to launch its new 3D-rendered PFP collection of non-fungible tokens in association with The Smurf Society, an immersive, fully on-chain web3 platform.

The collection will offer 12,500 unique NFTs with 350+ unique traits. The three apples tall blue characters were born in Belgium but have managed to win hearts worldwide with a 94 per cent global recognition. They are welcomed for their spirit of community and collaboration, and this spirit is what attracted Arthur Salkin, co-founder and CMO and Frédéric Montagnon, co-founder of the Smurfs Society. "You can identify yourself with Smurfs," shared Salkin with CoinDesk.

On Tuesday, the Smurf Society will open the gates to potential NFT holders through a bucket auction for 3,000 Smurf-based NFTs. Popular Smurf characters such as Papa Smurf, Brainy Smurf and Smurfette will be among the 250+ characters. The auction will be live for a period of 48 hours.

The 12,500 NFT collections will also have 30+ special outfits and body textures, along with 10+ special VFXs. NFT holders will get a chance to attend VIP events, have access to private sales, get rewards, and participate in member-only games and challenges.

Users can also engage in Smurf Society's gamified adventures, which include puzzle solving, earning tokenized ingredients, making tokenized potions, and discovering tickets to mint their Smurf characters.