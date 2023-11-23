Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, said that within next 10 days, actionable items on four pillars would be identified

Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced that the government will come up with new regulations to tackle deepfakes in the next 10 days. "The Government of India remains committed to combat the growing threat of deepfake by leveraging technology and fostering public awareness," Vaishnaw said in a statement.

"Deepfake has emerged as a serious threat to democracy and social institutions across the world. Propagation of deepfake content via social media platforms has aggravated this challenge. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has, from time to time, advised social media intermediaries to exercise due diligence and take expeditious action against deepfake," said the statement by MeitY.

The minister interacted with representatives from academia, industry bodies and social media companies on the need to ensure effective response to deepfakes. It was agreed during the discussion that government, academia, social media companies and NASSCOM will jointly work towards responding to deepfake.

Within next 10 days, actionable items on the following four pillars would be identified, firstly, deepfake content should be detected before and after such content is posted; secondly, there should be an effective mechanism for preventing propagation of deep fake content; thirdly, effective and expeditious reporting and grievance redressal mechanism should be available and fourthly, mass awareness on the issue of deepfake should be created.

Further, with immediate effect, MeitY will commence an exercise for assessing and drafting necessary regulations to curb the menace of deepfakes. For this purpose, MeitY will invite comments from the public on MyGov portal. A follow-up meeting with relevant stakeholders will be held again in the first week of December 2023 to finalize the four-pillared structure.

Issues around Deepfake technology exploded recently and caught the government's attention when a fake video of Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandana went viral.