Speed Kitchen Raises Seed Funding Led By Inflection Point Ventures The funds will be used for expansion and increasing the footprint pan-India and hiring a team that could accelerate the expansion

By Teena Jose

KAAS startup Speed Kitchen raised a Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures with participation from other HNIs and angel investors. The funds will be used for expansion and increasing the footprint pan-India and hiring a team that could accelerate the expansion.

"One of the most enlightening experiences, I got to learn a lot about the start-up world, processes and network with some great minds. We at Speed Kitchen are aiming to become the leading cloud kitchen infrastructure in the Indian market, the first step of which is to expand to over 20 locations and cross more than 200 operational kitchens by the end of FY 23-24," said Paurav Rastogi, founder, Speed Kitchen.

Founded in 2021 by Paurav Rastogi (CEO) and founding partner Shamin Kapoor, Speed Kitchen is a one-stop solution to all cloud kitchen needs from finding the ideal location for the culinary operation to building an F&B brand. It also provides brands with low capital expenditure and operating expenses and an easy expansion into new geographies. Speed Kitchen's vision is to expand the value chain and become an infrastructure service provider for all F&B needs, according to an official statement by the company.

"Speed Kitchen has developed a unique commercial shared kitchen concept which will further reduce the cost to run a kitchen. Additionally, it aims to provide new cloud-kitchen startups, entrepreneurs, and restaurant chains with shared space which is a fully equipped, licensed kitchen at a prime location with end-to-end maintenance services. Thus, enabling brands to focus on their business and expand faster to newer markets," said Madhukar Bhardwaj, senior vice-president, Inflection Point Ventures.

