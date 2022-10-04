SphitiCap Launches Maiden Fund With Total Corpus of $500 Million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SphitiCap, has announced the launch of its maiden venture fund with a total corpus of $500 million, which the firm is in the midst of closing. The early stage fund is supporting investments in enterprises that align with the tenets of sustainability, growth, and impact.

"The investing landscape in India is exceptionally diverse. With new businesses sprouting daily, we are determined to decentralize the startup revolution and give impetus to founders who are resolved to make a difference and solve real-world problems. As a sector agnostic India-centred firm, we focus on value rather than valuation," said Pallav Kumar Singh, managing partner, SphitiCap.

With innovation as the core fundamental, SphitiCap focuses on investments in enterprises that align with the tenets of sustainability, growth, and impact. The total corpus of the fund is $500 million. The company aims to value sustainable profitable growth with a well-defined exit strategy. It pioneers Indian businesses by embedding large-scale capital raise and investor confidence ecosystems seamlessly and powerfully, as per the company's statement.

"While most early-stage ventures are confident about the product they sell, there are often loopholes in their go-to-market strategy that can impact the overall revenue generation of the company, and therefore its scalability and profitability. We at SphitiCap will provide support to the chosen enterprises by building an engaging ecosystem and optimizing the ROI for our portfolio companies. We are excited to make a difference from the ground up," said Sahana Goel, head of growth at SphitiCap.

Founded in 2022, SphitiCap is an India-centered, early-stage sector agnostic fund, primarily investing in 10 sectors across India. Developed on a strong foundation of encouraging growth amongst the most ground-breaking ventures in sectors that are often overlooked or undervalued, SphitiCap aims to become a leading early-stage fund with innovative schemes, a strong founder network, and a robust team.