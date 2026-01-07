Stackbox Raises USD 4 Mn in Series A Led by Enrission India Capital White Whale Venture Fund, which invests in early- and growth-stage companies, also participated in the round.

Logistics tech startup Stackbox has raised USD 4 million in a Series A funding round led by Enrission India Capital.

White Whale Venture Fund, which invests in early- and growth-stage companies, also participated in the round.

The startup plans to use the new capital to strengthen product development, expand its customer base, and speed up go-to-market efforts across India and selected international markets.

This is the second investment from Enrission India Capital, which had led a USD 4 million funding round in the company in November last year.

According to data from startup intelligence platform TheKredible, Stackbox had also raised a total of USD 2 million, including a USD 1.2 million seed round from Ecosystem Ventures in 2021.

Founded by IIT alumni Sabyasachi Bhattacharjee, Shanmukha Boora, Venktesh Kumar, and Nitin Mamodia, Stackbox focuses on solving operational challenges in modern supply chains.

The Mumbai-based startup offers AI-powered software tools for logistics operations, including a warehouse management system designed for automated facilities and a transportation management system that supports planning and execution.

Stackbox claims to work with large FMCG companies and serves customers across sectors such as food and beverage, manufacturing, industrial supply chains, and e-commerce. It is also expanding its presence in Southeast Asia to support cross-border and regional logistics operations.
