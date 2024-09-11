The state-of-the-art semiconductor fabs and assembly plants, developed with an investment of INR 1,18,000 crore, are expected to generate nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing significantly to India's economy and technological prowess.

In a pivotal move to strengthen India's burgeoning semiconductor supply chain, Tata Electronics Private Limited has announced a strategic partnership with ASMPT Singapore. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at collaborating on semiconductor assembly and test facilities, with a focus on establishing robust infrastructure and providing advanced solutions. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to become a global electronics hub. Through this partnership, the companies will work on workforce training, service engineering, automation and spare support, R&D in semiconductor packaging and sustainability

Dr. Randhir Thakur, managing director & CEO of Tata Electronics, emphasized the company's bold vision for India's role in the global semiconductor industry. He stated, "We have a bold vision to establish India as a leading electronics manufacturing hub by offering integrated solutions across the electronics manufacturing value chain to global customers seeking a resilient supply chain. This partnership will emphasize the development of essential training programs and advanced research and development, while also nurturing a vibrant ecosystem within the country."

The timing of this partnership is notable as Tata Electronics continues its rapid expansion in the semiconductor space. In a recent event, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for Tata Electronics' two new facilities in Dholera, Gujarat and Jagiroad, Assam. The company is building India's first Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of INR 91,000 crore and assembly and testing of semiconductor chips with investment of INR 27,000 crores in Jagiroad, Assam. These state-of-the-art semiconductor fabs and assembly plants, developed with an investment of INR 1,18,000 crore, are expected to generate nearly 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, contributing significantly to India's economy and technological prowess. Tata Electronics has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Tokyo Electron to buy equipment and services for its under-construction chip units in Gujarat and Assam.

Robin Ng, group CEO of ASMPT, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "We are excited to partner with Tata Electronics to realize their vision of establishing a global electronics supply chain in India. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we are well-positioned to drive significant progress in the semiconductor industry. This collaboration will not only propel technological innovation but also cultivate the talent required for sustained future growth."

This partnership is part of a larger initiative to position India as a key player in the global semiconductor industry, a sector dominated by a few countries. With supply chain disruptions, the world is increasingly looking for resilient alternatives and India aims to fill that gap.