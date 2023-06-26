With in-built features, such as order book trading, auto-order matching, trading against USDT pairs, and zero gas fees, Tegro said to simplifies NFT trading for everyone, be it beginners or pro traders

Tegro (beta), an NFT-20 Exchange co-founded by Siddharth Menon (former WazirX co-founder) and Ashish Rawat (OGA Fit founder), has raised Seed funding at a valuation of $100 million from Polygon Ventures and other private investors. With in-built features, such as order book trading, auto-order matching, trading against USDT pairs, and zero gas fees, Tegro simplifies NFT trading for everyone, be it beginners or pro traders.

"Our ultimate mission is to onboard 100 million users into the world of NFT trading through Tegro exchange. Tegro envisions a future where NFTs are easily tradable by traders worldwide," said Ashish Rawat, co-founder and COO, Tegro.

Tegro exchange supports the NFT20 protocol which aims to make NFT trading as easy as token trading. According to an official statement, the company claimed that Tegro in its beta stage surpassed daily volumes of $75,000 and helped NFT projects like CropBytes, MetaStar Strikers and MetaSaga Warriors to 100 times their trading volumes within the first month of launch.

"NFTs can present a challenge for their holders because of their inherent illiquidity. By expanding liquidity between 15 cross-chain NFT markets, Tegro offers NFT traders the same level of convenience and simplicity as fungible tokens. We're thrilled to back Tegro and believe that it will revolutionize the global NFT market by making it as fast, cost-efficient, and seamless as possible," said Shreyansh Singh, Head of Investments at Polygon Ventures.

The statement further claimed that Tegro team has some plans on the horizon, such as partnership announcements and an airdrop campaign for the community. Furthermore, Tegro is constantly exploring innovations in the NFT trading space to provide traders with cutting-edge tools and technologies to enable NFT trading for all.