Tezos India Partners With Zeeve To Accelerate Blockchain Technology Adoption

Tezos India, a blockchain adoption entity, announced that it has joined hands with Zeeve, a Web3 infrastructure provider to enable businesses and developers to adopt blockchain technology without any hassle. With this, the brands aim to empower web 2.0 businesses to come on-chain and help developers at a mass level to deploy their applications on the blockchain without worrying about managing the infrastructure. The integration of Tezos blockchain on Zeeve platform is said to allow businesses to execute seamless blockchain operations through Tezos node in a matter of minutes. The collaboration will work as a plug and play service for businesses and developers where the backend will be fully managed by the experts.

"At Tezos India, we are always keen to collaborate with brands that share our vision for the adoption of blockchain. We found a like-minded partner in Zeeve and their enthusiastic team has the potential to ensure a smooth transition of businesses to Web 3.0. This partnership aligns with our mission to foster innovation and enable seamless access to our blockchain technology. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this collaboration on the Tezos ecosystem," said Om Malviya, president, Tezos India.

According to an official statement by the company, Zeeve's cloud-based solutions will provide developers with a secure, scalable, and reliable platform to build and host their blockchain applications, while Tezos India's expertise in Tezos blockchain development will ensure that the applications are robust and meet the needs of the businesses that use them. Zeeve's BaaS offering allows developers to focus on building their applications while the service provider manages the infrastructure and ensures it remains agile and operational.

"Tezos is among the top smart contract platforms and we are excited to launch support for Tezos Blockchain protocol on the Zeeve platform, including elastic APIs and dedicated full nodes for the Tezos developers and non-custodial staking infrastructure for Tezos validators. Zeeve ensures enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure for web3 developers and validators across protocols," said Dr. Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO of Zeeve.