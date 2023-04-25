Tezos India Partners With Zeeve To Accelerate Blockchain Technology Adoption

With this, the brands aim to empower web 2.0 businesses to come on-chain and help developers at a mass level to deploy their applications on the blockchain without worrying about managing the infrastructure

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tezos India, a blockchain adoption entity, announced that it has joined hands with Zeeve, a Web3 infrastructure provider to enable businesses and developers to adopt blockchain technology without any hassle. With this, the brands aim to empower web 2.0 businesses to come on-chain and help developers at a mass level to deploy their applications on the blockchain without worrying about managing the infrastructure. The integration of Tezos blockchain on Zeeve platform is said to allow businesses to execute seamless blockchain operations through Tezos node in a matter of minutes. The collaboration will work as a plug and play service for businesses and developers where the backend will be fully managed by the experts.

"At Tezos India, we are always keen to collaborate with brands that share our vision for the adoption of blockchain. We found a like-minded partner in Zeeve and their enthusiastic team has the potential to ensure a smooth transition of businesses to Web 3.0. This partnership aligns with our mission to foster innovation and enable seamless access to our blockchain technology. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this collaboration on the Tezos ecosystem," said Om Malviya, president, Tezos India.

According to an official statement by the company, Zeeve's cloud-based solutions will provide developers with a secure, scalable, and reliable platform to build and host their blockchain applications, while Tezos India's expertise in Tezos blockchain development will ensure that the applications are robust and meet the needs of the businesses that use them. Zeeve's BaaS offering allows developers to focus on building their applications while the service provider manages the infrastructure and ensures it remains agile and operational.

"Tezos is among the top smart contract platforms and we are excited to launch support for Tezos Blockchain protocol on the Zeeve platform, including elastic APIs and dedicated full nodes for the Tezos developers and non-custodial staking infrastructure for Tezos validators. Zeeve ensures enterprise-grade web3 infrastructure for web3 developers and validators across protocols," said Dr. Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO of Zeeve.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Partnerships News and Trends Blockchain Web3

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Business News

Google and Meta Execs Rake in Big Bonuses Despite Industry-Wide Layoffs

Meta employees questioned Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the generous bonuses awarded to C-suite executives amid company-wide layoffs and cost-cutting.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Growing a Business

3 Ways to Automate Your Busy Work and Boost Your Productivity

Research has found that knowledge workers spend an average of 41% on unnecessary tasks. You are not the problem: Busy work is.

By Aytekin Tank

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Growing a Business

How The AI Revolution Is Liberating Workers from the Office

With the advent of generative AI like ChatGPT, we are on the cusp of realizing the full potential of remote and hybrid work by reducing - while not eliminating - the benefits of office visits.

By Gleb Tsipursky

Growing a Business

6 Ways Small Business Owners Can Use ChatGPT to Eliminate Hours of Work

The greatest development that will allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to compete with large corporations has become available — for free. But it's in its infancy and there's no user manual. I'm here to help.

By Nicholas Leighton