This week saw significant funding activity across various sectors, with startups raising impressive amounts to fuel their growth and expansion. Here's a rundown of the top fundraisers from August 17 to August 23.

Opkey: USD 47 Million

Opkey, a no-code testing platform founded in 2015 by Pankaj Goel, Avinash Tiwari, and Lalit Jain, secured USD 47 million from PeakSpan Capital. The platform leverages AI-powered assistant Wilfred and its GenAI Test Mining algorithm to automate and customise application testing, accelerating ERP changes by 50% and reducing defect rates by over 70%. Opkey, with offices in Dublin, California, and other locations worldwide, is expanding its engineering and AI research teams in Noida and Bengaluru.

Livpure: INR 233 Crore

Livpure, founded in 2012 by Rakesh Malhotra, Rakesh Kaul, and Navneet Kapoor, raised INR 233 crore from M&G Investments and Ncubate Capital Partners. The Gurugram-based company offers a wide range of products, including water purifiers, air coolers, kitchen appliances, mattresses, and sleep accessories, along with subscription-based services.

Hangyo Ice Creams: USD 25 Million

Mangaluru-based Hangyo Ice Creams, launched in 2003 by Pradeep Pai, Dinesh Pai, and Jagdeesh Pai, secured USD 25 million from Faering Capital. The brand offers an extensive range of ice cream products, including cups, cones, sorbets, stick ice creams, tubs, and kulfis, solidifying its position in the competitive market.

uppercase: USD 9 Million

Mumbai's sustainable luggage brand uppercase, established by Sudip Ghose, raised USD 9 million from Accel. The company sells eco-friendly travel gear, including backpacks, trolley bags, duffles, and shoulder bags, both online and through 1,800 multi-brand stores across India. Prices for their products range from INR 3,500 to INR 5,000.

InvestorAi: INR 80 Crore

InvestorAi, a Bengaluru-based startup founded in 2018 by Akshaya Bhargava, raised INR 80 crore from Ashish Kacholia, founder of Lucky Investment Managers, and his associates. The platform uses AI models and robotics to provide tailored stock recommendations for the Indian market, integrated into seamless, user-friendly investment solutions. Major firms such as HDFC Securities, JM Financial Services, and Axis Securities utilise InvestorAi's products.

Zoff: INR 40 Crore

Raipur-based Zoff, founded in 2018 by brothers Akash and Ashish Agrawal, secured INR 40 crore from JM Financial Private Equity. Specialising in high-quality spices, dry fruits, and whole foods, Zoff continues to expand its footprint in the Indian market.