The Future Of The Books Industry? Author Publishes First Novel NFT

Author and IT professional Rick Talbot, has come out with a science fiction trilogy, including an NFT with each purchase. In order to make this happen, he also launched Chainreads.com, which is an e-commerce site where books can be bought and NFTs can be minted. The trilogy is titled 'Acts of Love in Faraway Places.'

Photo by Jaredd Craig on Unsplash

With the website Chainreads.com, the ownership and copyright is combined with the NFT, meaning that the eBook can be gifted to someone or sold again. In order to make the exercise easy, buying the NFT is not mandatory, because of which the payment can be done via credit card, and no crypto wallet would be needed.

"My goal with this website is to show people how blockchain and NFTs can transform the eBook world. Since most people don't use crypto today, I made the NFT optional. That way, anyone who wants the book can buy using their credit card and then mint the NFT as a second step. The NFT allows them to gift the book to a friend, or even sell it used, just as if it were a physical book. Using blockchain and NFTs, we can make the book world more transparent and equitable, allow authors to have better control over their work, and remove some of the roadblocks that face authors who live outside of North America," Talbot said.

The objective of creating Chainreads.com was to display the potential that NFTs have in the field of book publishing, as this is still a nascent field.