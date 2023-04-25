The Marketplace Builder

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While the debt to GDP ratio for developed countries like the United States is at around 120%, the debt to GDP ratio in India is at around 80-85%. In fact, all developed and developing markets have high debt to GDP ratios. That's what leads to transformation. But, for that, we need to build infrastructure first, and that's why Gaurav Kumar set up Yubi. "When we started Yubi we realized that the Indian economy is heavily underleveraged. Almost 92% of the debt goes to only 18-20% enterprises. This condition is largely because the debt ecosystem in India is not geared towards providing access to credit at a fast pace. On an average a Public Sector bank has to go through 1640 touchpoints to disburse one loan while a private sector bank has to go through around 840 touchpoints. This not only increases the time of loan disbursals but also increases the cost of capital." Reminisces Kumar.

To solve this problem, he created a horizontal unified credit marketplace where lenders and borrowers can discover, lend, monitor and recover loans all under one roof. Yubi is the world's first unified credit platform powering the discovery, execution and fulfillment of credit. The platform comprises a digital debt marketplace and a sophisticated technology stack, which combined, seamlessly power the end-to-end debt lifecycle from origination to collection. Their one-ofa- kind product suite (Yubi Loans, Yubi Co.Lend, Yubi Invest, Yubi Flow, Yubi Pools, and Yubi Build) offers loans, co-lending, corporate bond issuance, supply chain financing, asset-backed securitisation and RE & Infra financing to build a holistic digital credit ecosystem. This helped us reduce the touchpoints from 1640 to just 1. "We have over 3000+ corporates and 750+ lenders on our platform and have disbursed a total of INR 100,000 crores so far," shares Kumar.

Their entire tech code is built with the intention of creating a trifecta which digitizes the entire value chain of the Indian debt ecosystem. In fact, the only way to prevent economic stagnation is by leveraging the trifecta of networks, protocol and digital infrastructure to strengthen the Indian credit market. While talking about keeping competitors at bay, Kumar mentions, "The platform that we have built is unique with no competitors globally, this one of a kind all-in-one-suite is what makes our customers come and stay with us because borrowers get access to multiple lenders eliminating any geographical boundaries and it offers them the power of choice. On the other hand lenders get the opportunity to partner with large Banks, NBFCs and other Financial Institutions as well as integrate with several products at one click of a button in real time, thanks to our single API integration."

He believes, India is the perfect market to operate in if you are a fintech company, largely because the country follows a regulated free market model. Yubi is his fourth start-up after Northern Arc Capital, founded in 2008, Vivriti Capital (2017) and Vivriti Asset Management (2017). Sharing his learning he says, "I have learnt that context switching is key when you are building a company that is growing from 1-10, 11-100 very fast. To be able to understand how to be hands-on but let go and have trust that the team knows the 'why' and is dedicated to the mission is crucial." Having seen some success in the MENA region through its foray in 2022, Yubi pland to expand into Southeast Asian markets in the next 12-15 months.

FACTSHEET:

Year of inception: 2020

Number of employees: 1180

Amount of funding received: $226.7 mn