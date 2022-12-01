The Purge: Get Ready For Your Twitter Followers To Decrease

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you log on to Twitter and suddenly notice that your follower count has drastically decreased, well, that's normal. Elon Musk tweeted that they shall be removing a lot of the bot accounts, because of which a lot of people would notice a follower drop.

Photo by Bianca Berg on Unsplash

Musk had tweeted, "Twitter is purging a lot of spam/scam accounts right now, so you may see your follower count drop."

Along with this he is also planning to increase Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1000. This idea had been tweeted to Musk a few days ago by a Twitter user who had tagged him and said, "Idea on expanding character limit to 1000," to which Musk had replied, "It's on the to do list."

The character limit has been one of the defining factors differentiating Twitter and all other social media websites and Musk has expressed interest in changing this right from the time he had taken over the platform. Even on November 27, a Twitter user had asked Musk to increase the word limit to 420, to which Musk tweeted "Good idea." Another one had suggested that they should get rid of the character limits, to which the entrepreneur replied, "Absolutely."

Needless to say, his comments section was full of interesting tweets by various users, commenting on the issue.

Here are some of the best ones we managed to spot:

@MattWallace888: RIP All Politician's Follower Amounts

@AvonandsomerRob: Piers Morgan will only have 10 followers after this.

@Scottcrates:70% of your followers are bots. This should be interesting.

@WSBChairman: Politicians about to lose 90% of their followers

@kelechnekoff: Does that mean you'll go too?

Whether this change shall be implemented and by how much is something to be seen in the days and weeks to come. Activity and developments at Twitter have been frenetic ever since Musk took over, whether it was replacing top management, firing thousands of employees, hilarious and at times worrying Twitter exchanges with various personalities on the platform, the entire blue tick saga and so much more.