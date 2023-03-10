The Serial Entrepreneur

From aspiring to become an investment banker to establishing a $100 million ARR startup, Meghna Agarwal's entrepreneurial journey does not consist of one but rather three ventures, the latest one being IndiQube

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From aspiring to become an investment banker to establishing a $100 million ARR startup, Meghna Agarwal's entrepreneurial journey does not consist of one but rather three ventures. Recession post 9/11 changed the course of her professional chart and it was during this time, at the age of 25, that she went on to co-found HirePro Consulting. Later, in 2009, she entered a capital-intensive industry by establishing Ultrafine Minerals where she relied on margins and competed against 100-year-old firms that owned mines in Australia, South Africa, and Europe.

I've always believed that success, scale & entrepreneurship have nothing

to do with gender. What really matters is the timing of your decision, the scale that

you could achieve and the capability that you build to leverage the opportunity fully.

IndiQube was born in 2015, around the time when on-demand models were gaining traction in India. Meghna has always had Space at her heart as she understood how space worked for diverse companies. "It was around the same time that we were contemplating a few ideas and thought, Why not bring this on demand revolution to commercial real estate? There is a lot of rigidity in the way businesses are consuming real estate and there is an inherent need to bring in flexibility and agility to cater to evolving business requirements. This is how the idea of IndiQube took root. Companies could thus focus on their core business while we took care of all the hassles in their day-to-day workspace operations.," Agarwal shares. A flexible workspace provider catering to all enterprises, offshore development centers, SMEs and startups needs, that's IndiQube for you.

During its growing stage itself, the startup onboarded companies such as Bluestone, KPMG, Fresh menu, Cohesity, Eximius, and TMF. The Agarwal-led venture has raised a total of $45 million through two rounds. Currently, it has a space of 6 million Sq.ft of area under its management across 11 cities and 75+ properties and so far, has served 600+ enterprises such as Philips, Hitachi, Samsung, Myntra, MakeMy- Trip, Unacademy, UpGrad, NoBroker, and Tata Digital.

IndiQube saw turbulent times during the lockdown, "the pandemic had changed the whole narrative around commercial real estate and offices in general. There was a notion that offices would no longer be needed, and companies would embrace permanent WFH. With the adoption of the hybrid model, this entire narrative got changed and the uncertainty around the relevance of office space has finally been put to rest." Getting Myntra onboard for a 3 lac Sq.ft campus and venturing into tier II cities have been significant highlights post pandemic. Over the next two years, Agarwal plans include doubling down on tier two cities and surpassing 10 Mn Sq.ft and 100 properties. "I've always believed that success, scale & entrepreneurship have nothing to do with gender. What really matters is the timing of your decision, the scale that you could achieve and the capability that you build to leverage the opportunity fully," she concludes.