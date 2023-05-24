Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thena, a customer communications and intelligence platform that helps businesses manage customers on messaging platforms like Slack, has raised $5 million in Seed funding, co-led by Lightspeed and First Round Capital. With the latest round of capital, Thena will double down on product innovation and company expansion.

Moreover, with customers claimed to be including Branch, Embrace, Mixpanel, WorkRamp, and Spotdraft already working with Thena, the seed funding will primarily be invested in continuing to scale its product and recruit top talent capable of driving and supporting rapid company growth.

"The inevitable shift is here. Business communication is moving from email to messaging platforms, and we're on the front lines helping organizations meet their customers where they already work. But it goes beyond better management of communications and relationships. Our AI models synthesize data across communication channels, equipping companies with their own fine-tuned models that enable them to make customer-centric decisions at scale and improve bottom line," said Ankit Saxena, CEO and co-founder of Thena.

Thena's product enables Slack and other messaging platforms to be used at scale for B2B customer communications and solves for their biggest pain points. Specifically, it helps customer-facing teams manage customers in tools like Slack in a way not possible before given the lack of software to detect, track and measure customer requests. It solves for intelligence by providing analytics and insights into how customers are engaging with a company, which was previously a manual process, according to an official statement by the company.

"Thena not only has an inspirational vision and mission, but its core team has previously scaled a $100 million ARR business from the ground up, proving their ability to build through market cycles with tenacity, innovation, and speed. Their vision of the future of all customer communication – from static to dynamic; from passive to real time; from manual to AI-first – was extremely compelling and we are excited to get started," said Hemant Mohapatra, partner, Lightspeed.

Founded in April 2022 by Ankit Saxena, Govind Kavaturi, Mike Molinet, and Unmukt Raizada, Thena is a customer engagement layer designed to help businesses acquire, service, and grow their B2B customers on messaging platforms like Slack and Teams.