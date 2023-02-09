TheRollNumber Raises $165,000 Seed Funding

The fund raised will be used to reinforce the technology stack, improve the platform, and make greater use of data stacks, as well as to expand the team and operations

Blockchain-based certificates verification platform TheRollNumber has raised $165,000 as a part of Seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The fund raised will be used to reinforce the technology stack, improve the platform, and make greater use of data stacks, as well as to expand the team and operations.

"TheRollNumber aims to provide a credential management system to individuals which is need of the hour, TheRollNumber is building a system which not only enables digitization and verification in less than 15 minutes but also let users or Individuals know "Who, why when and how are the credentials being utilized" which helps the problem of identity and credential theft," said Sai Raghavendra Sharma, founder, TheRollNumber.

While blockchain-enabled records are more reliable and secure, digital record verification is quicker and less expensive. To ensure increased speed and dependability, TheRollNumber is developing this blockchain technology using Hyperledger fabric, starting with student records, according to the company's statement.

"TheRollNumber is cutting down the hassle of verifying the certificate/documents manually. We witness Lakhs of admission to institutions, especially in peak season and employment is an ongoing process and post-pandemic where scanned documents are shared with employers, one can leverage the TheRollNumber platform and verify the credibility in less time without spending much. Centralization of sensitive information led us to invest in the company. Time-saving and cost effective approach of platform has determined us to back their vision," said Vikram Ramasubramanian, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.

TheRollNumber is blockchain enabled unified digitization and verification platform founded in 2020 with the aim of bringing authentic verification reports in less than 15 minutes at 30% less cost.