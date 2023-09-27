While technology can automate certain aspects of the consulting process, it is the people-driven approach that truly sets businesses apart and adds irreplaceable value

Venture partners of XIX International, Paulius Stankevicius and Swapnadip Roy are building something that technology cannot yet comprehend. International trade is a global business that is created of dozens and hundreds of mini processes that are very much intact to human emotion and decision making.

In today's fast-paced and technology-driven world, the importance of human expertise and the value it brings to consulting businesses cannot be overstated. While technology can automate certain aspects of the consulting process, it is the people-driven approach that truly sets businesses apart and adds irreplaceable value.

XIX International - The Human Touch in Consulting

Consulting businesses are often founded on the premise of providing expert guidance and solutions to clients' complex challenges. While technology has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in streamlining processes and data analysis, it cannot replicate the depth of human understanding, empathy, and creativity.

People have the unique ability to empathize with clients, truly understand their pain points, and tailor solutions to address their specific needs. Technology can process data and generate recommendations, but it lacks the emotional intelligence to connect with clients on a personal level.

Consultants can adapt their strategies and approaches based on nuanced situations. They possess the creativity to think outside the box and devise innovative solutions to complex problems. Technology, on the other hand, relies on predefined algorithms and data patterns, limiting its adaptability and creative thinking.

Building trust and fostering strong client relationships are fundamental to successful consulting. People excel at communication, active listening, and collaboration, which are vital for building lasting partnerships. Technology lacks the ability to build personal connections.

Partners of XIX International, Paulius Stankevicius and Swapnadip Roy believe that certain industries have certain elements which make the business work. Technology based companies are for sure driven by AI built with the latest programming languages and best tech solutions, but businesses like high end fashion textile of mass production still involve people. Hand made goods are in fact very appreciated in the current market. Businesses that involve trading of goods and negotiating terms are going to last still for a very long time and be in control of people.

Redefining Consulting Business

Building a people-driven consulting business is not just a choice; it's a necessity. It's not that we are going backwards, it's about enhancing the parts of businesses that technology still cant yet empower. While technology can support and enhance consulting processes, it cannot replace the invaluable qualities that human consultants bring to the table—empathy, adaptability, creativity, and the ability to build meaningful relationships. In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the human touch remains irreplaceable, making people-driven consulting businesses not only relevant but indispensable in today's dynamic and ever-evolving business landscape.

At XIX International, relationship building is business, and explaining, giving advice and guidance to others is relationship building. The world has fallen for technology solutions and many industries got forgotten. Technology is advancing but it still does not move at the speed of light. We are not there yet to turn our world into full tech ran world. XIX International partners believe that right now the world needs human touch consulting much more than ever before.