This Week's Top Startup Funding [April 26–May 3] The startups listed below have raised the most money this week [April 26–May 3]. Here's a quick synopsis of them:

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[T-B(L-R)] Founders of Apollo Hospitals Group, BRISKPE, Lyskraft, & Charge Zone

Lyskraft - The Gurugram-based startup was co-founded by former Zomato senior executive Mohit Gupta and Myntra and Cultfit's co-founder Mukesh Bansal. With new designers introduced every week, Omnichannel fashion startup features over 15 top hand-selected women's fashion brands and designers at once.

Funding Amount: USD 26 Mn

Investors: Peak XV Partners led the round, and Prosus, Sofina, and partners of DST Global also participated.

Apollo HealthCo - Apollo HealthCo Limited ("Apollo 24|7" or"AHL "), a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited ("AHEL") was launched in February 2020 by Dr Prathap C Reddy. It is a Hyderabad-based comprehensive digital health platform that includes a wide range of healthcare services, such as doctor consultations, medicine home deliveries, diagnostics at home, chronic condition management, and insurance offerings.

Funding Amount: INR 2,475 Cr

Investor: Advent International ("Advent")

Charge Zone - Launched in 2018 by Kartikey Hariyani, the Vadodara-based startup Charge Zone is a tech-driven EV charging infrastructure company specialising in B2B and B2C charging services using smart grid networks.

Funding Amount: USD 19 Mn

Investor: British International Investment

BRISKPE - Founded in 2023 by Sanjay Tripathy, Nilesh Pathak, and Indunath Chaudhary, the Mumbai-based BRISKPE is a cross-border payments platform primarily designed to meet the unique requirements of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Funding Amount: USD 5 Mn

Investor: PayU

Assert AI - Founded in 2018 by Job Philip, Shalabh, and Nitin Jain, the Mumbai-based Assert AI provides AI-infused software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for comprehensive video analytics across various business sectors, enterprises, and corporations.

Funding Amount: USD 4 Mn

Investors: Ramesh Hariharan (ex-CTO and co-founder of LatentView), Prashant Purker (former MD & CEO of ICICI Venture), Arya.ag (an integrated grain commerce platform), and others.

Dexif - Established in 2022 by Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma and later joined by Pallavi Bajaj in October 2023, the Noida-based Dexif runs a fixed-income securities marketplace connecting companies and financial institutions looking to raise debt and investors.

Funding Amount: USD 4 Mn

Investor: RTP Global

Go DESi - The Bengaluru-based packaged food startup was founded in 2018 by the brother-sister duo Vinay Kothari and Raksha Kothari. Go DESi manufactures and sells products inspired by regional ﬂavours, tastes, and formats.

Funding Amount: INR 41 Cr

Investor: Avishkaar Capital

Fresh From Farm - Founded in 2021 by Rohit Nagdewani, the Delhi-based Fresh From Farm is a B2B2C fresh fruit demand consolidation platform that allows for fresh fruit waste reduction at the retailer level.

Funding Amount: USD 2 Mn

Investors: Ashish Kacholia (founder of Lucky Investments) and Inflection Point Ventures

