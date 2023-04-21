Tricog Raises $8.5 Million In Series B2 Funding

The funding will be used to expand the product line for remote patient monitoring and to scale the business across Asia and Africa

Heart health AI firm Tricog has raised $8.5 million in a Series B2 funding round from OMRON HEALTHCARE, Japan and Sony Innovation Fund, Japan. Existing investors UTEC - The University of Tokyo Edge Capital, Japan, Inventus Partners LLP and SG Innovate, Singapore, participated in this round. The round marks a total raise of $30 million. The funding will be used to expand the product line for remote patient monitoring and to scale the business across Asia and Africa

"The last five years have witnessed tremendous advancements in our AI and technology platform that have allowed us to serve millions of patients across multiple continents. With this round, we are committed to expanding our reach to Asia and Africa and our footprint in the US healthcare market. In addition, our strategic partnerships will allow us, for the first time, to address the needs of heart patients at home, the direction where healthcare will be," said Dr. Charit Bhograj, founder and CEO, Tricog Health.

Tricog aims to make cardiac diagnosis and management accessible and affordable by deepening the partnerships with government and large private healthcare networks and building state-of-the-art technology for next-generation products, enabling wider reach in patient populations and disease conditions. Tricog's platform has been deployed in over 5000 Cath Labs, Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostic Centres to help diagnose and manage patients with critical cardiac diseases, including heart attacks, claimed by the company in a statement.

"With this funding, OMRON Healthcare, the leading player in the home healthcare monitoring segment, aims to create value in the cardiovascular space by enabling people to detect the risk of the heart diseases early and prevent aggravation by using OMRON's home ECG & BP recording device, Tricog's AI, and telemedicine and consultation services by cardiologists," said Tetsuya Yamada, head of OMRON Healthcare.

Founded in 2015 by Dr. Charit Bhograj, Dr. Zainul Charbiwala, and Dr. Udayan Dasgupta, Tricog aims to help doctors save more lives by providing a system for fast and accurate diagnosis and management of heart disease powered by AI and medical experts.