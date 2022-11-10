Two-Thirds Of Indian Knowledge Workers Likely To Switch Jobs In 2023: Survey

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The survey by software firm Slack Technology, on Wednesday, revealed that around two-thirds of knowledge workers in India are likely to switch their jobs next year because of the reasons that include burnout and disconnection with seniors.

Pexels

The study, 'Leadership and the war for talent' is based on a survey of over 2000 Indian knowledge workers. The report stated that 54 per cent of the Indian knowledge workers are burned out, and two-thirds are considering switching jobs in the next year. It is also added that in India, three-quarters want to be trusted to do their job regardless of location or the hours worked, while 81 per cent said that they want more meaning from their job, or to feel like they are having an impact.

"Organisations are looking for ways to minimise exposure to some of the more disruptive trends that have come off the upheaval of the last couple of years, such as employees quietly quitting or even being impacted by the broader 'Great Resignation'. Leaders must be finely attuned to their soft skills, which this study has revealed are now valued as highly by employees as salary, and how those skills are showing up in the organisation's approach to flexibility, stability, wellbeing and culture," said Rahul Sharma, country manager, India, Slack, in a statement.

The survey included around 2000 Indian knowledge workers employed by companies with more than 100 employees. The report stated that Indian desk-based workers expect better communication from their leaders and are likely to look for another job if they don't get it, and the study revealed that about 71 per cent of young workers were about to change their jobs.

As per the study report, the survey respondents expressed their viewpoint that teamwork and collaboration is the key to drive organizational success, over financial success, with transparent and trustworthy leadership, flexible work and employee well-being essential ingredients.

Another surprising result of the study is that civil servants and government workers in India also felt burn out in the past year. As per the report, around 58 per cent said that they felt overloaded. As a result, 13 per cent of the government workers said that they had quiet-quit in the same period, which is a rate double that of most of the other sectors in India.