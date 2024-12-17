You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UnboxingBLR Foundation and Nikhil Kamath's WTFund announced the five winners of the Namma Bengaluru Challenge, awarding each changemaker a grant of INR 10 lakh for their visionary ideas.

These grants aim to empower the winners to implement innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle Bengaluru's critical urban challenges and contribute to the city's transformation.

Launched in November 2024, the Namma Bengaluru Challenge received over 600 registrations, from which 16 standout ideas were shortlisted. Following further evaluation, 8 finalists presented unique and impactful solutions, and the final five were recognised for their ingenuity and ability to execute transformational projects.

The winners of the Namma Bengaluru Challenge 2024 include:

Clean Water (Sustainable Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.): Addressing the pressing issue of polluted water bodies, this project focuses on waterbody rejuvenation. By employing sustainable, nature-based solutions, the team aims to restore Bengaluru's water ecosystems, combat pollution caused by untreated sewage and industrial waste, and improve water quality to near-drinking standards. Mahila Shakti Electric Auto Driving Training Program (Namma Foundation): The Mahila Shakti Program bridges Bengaluru's gap in safe, inclusive last-mile connectivity while empowering underserved women to enter male-dominated sectors. Nagara Meter Auto (BrandPride Mobility Pvt Ltd): A citizen-driven social entrepreneurship venture, Nagara Meter Auto promotes fair, transparent autorickshaw rides with government-approved meter fares. This project aims to ensure reliable transport services while empowering passengers and drivers alike. Anahat Foundation: Focused on improving access to primary and preventive healthcare, Anahat Foundation works to ensure Bengaluru's urban poor receive equitable healthcare services. The project emphasises the need for a robust, accessible primary health system to anchor the city's health ecosystem. Let's Be the Change: This sustainable waste management project seeks to minimise waste sent to landfills to less than 1%. By holding citizens accountable and incentivising performance through audits, the initiative fosters a partnership between residents and the municipal corporation to improve Bengaluru's waste ecosystem.

Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel India and Chairman of UnboxingBLR, said, "This city has always been a beacon of innovation, and the overwhelming response to the Namma Bengaluru Challenge reaffirms that spirit. We are grateful to all participants for sharing their inspiring ideas and passion for Bengaluru's betterment. The winners have showcased not only ingenuity but also a deep commitment to making Bengaluru more sustainable, inclusive, and forward-thinking. We are honored to be part of their journey."

Nikhil Kamath, entrepreneur and investor, echoed the sentiment: "Bengaluru has given me so much, and this initiative is my way of supporting those who now stand where I once was. The winners aren't spectators—they're doers. I'm excited to see these ideas transform the city we love."