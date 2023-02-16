The platform has over half a million active users in which 56% are returning users and average time spent on the app is 18 minutes

United We Care, an AI-enabled mental health and holistic wellness platform, has recently secured $1.5 million in Seed funding led by marquee investors like Pramod Bhasin (founder and CEO Genpact, perating partner at Kedaara Capital, co-founder Asha Impact and co-founder, Clix Capital), Kunal Shah (founder and CEO Cred and founder Freecharge) and Asif Suraya (founder and editor Inside Arbitrage and VP Mindful Health Solution) amongst others.

"We provide mainstream and alternative therapies ranging from yoga to meditation, art therapy to dance movement and even music therapy all under one roof. This investment is a huge validation of our strategy and execution and it will help us accelerate the development of our platforms which will be available to people facing problems related to any mental health issue. We have already impacted millions of lives and aim to touch many more," said Ritu Mehrotra, founder and CEO, United We Care.

United We Care has over half a million active users in which 56% are returning users and average time spent on the app is 18 minutes. It has so far improved millions of lives with 2 lakh subscriptions and reached more than 50 cities, claimed by the company in a statement.

Founded in 2020 by Sourav Banerjee and Shumita Kakkar, the company has been enabling and delivering complex interventions across cognitive, physiological, and behavioural frameworks. By leveraging technology and leading global frameworks, the company provides a wide range of support and interventions directly to individuals, families, and employees.