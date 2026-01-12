Urban Harvest in Talks to Acquire Namdhari's Hyderabad Operations The talks come shortly after Urban Harvest acquired premium gourmet food brand Cocosutra in an all-cash transaction valued at INR 2.5 crore.

Urban Harvest, a B2B fresh-produce and food supply startup, is reportedly in discussions to acquire the Hyderabad operations of Namdhari's, according to industry sources.

While neither company has confirmed the development, suggest the transition may have already taken place informally.

The potential deal has drawn attention across the retail and fresh produce ecosystem. Organicut Fresh, the parent company of Urban Harvest, has not responded to the requests for comment. Similarly, Namdhari's Hyderabad team has remained silent, with no statement clarifying the status of the talks.

This absence of confirmation has fuelled speculation among stakeholders, who are keen to understand how the reported acquisition could impact competition and supply dynamics in the region. Hyderabad has been a key market for organised fresh produce retail, making any ownership change significant.

The talks come shortly after Urban Harvest acquired premium gourmet food brand Cocosutra in an all-cash transaction valued at INR 2.5 crore.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Delhi, Urban Harvest supplies fresh and prepped fruits, vegetables, and ready-to-eat products, while its sister firm DeliverIt caters to the HoReCa sector with tech-enabled sourcing and delivery services.
