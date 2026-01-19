Eight Roads Ventures and Rainmatter Fund also participated in the funding round.

Wealth-tech startup AssetPlus has raised INR 175 crore (around USD 19.3 million) in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with existing investors Eight Roads Ventures and Rainmatter Fund also participating.

The Chennai-based startup said the capital will be used to strengthen its technology platform and expand its range of products.

AssetPlus had earlier raised USD 12.9 million from investors including InCred Capital.

Founded in 2016 by Vishranth Suresh and Awanish Raj, AssetPlus offers a digital platform that helps mutual fund distributors (MFDs) and investors manage investments more efficiently through technology-led tools.

The platform enables mutual fund investing through digital workflows and has added features such as ONDC integration and AI-driven advisory solutions. Over time, AssetPlus has widened its offerings beyond mutual funds to include insurance products such as term and health plans, along with fixed deposits and retirement-focused products.

In the next six months, the startup plans to introduce portfolio management services (PMS) and allow customers to access global investment opportunities through GIFT City. According to the brand, it currently works with over 18,000 mutual fund distributors across India.

Through this network, AssetPlus manages assets worth more than INR 7,250 crore and handles a monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) book exceeding INR 100 crore. The startup said it serves over 1.5 lakh customers, most of whom are retail investors. Typical customer portfolios range between INR 5 lakh and INR 2 crore, while average SIP investments are in the range of INR 10,000 to INR 12,000 per month.

For the financial year ended March 2025, AssetPlus reported revenue of about INR 33.9 crore and a net loss of INR 21 crore. The funding comes amid increased activity in the wealth-tech space, with Wint Wealth recently raising USD 28 million in its Series B round led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India.

AssetPlus operates in a competitive landscape that includes players such as Groww, Zerodha-backed Coin, Kuvera, Paytm Money, and INDmoney.