By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Web3, AI startup ZYBER 365 raised $100 million in Series A funding at a $1.2 billion valuation from UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group. The funding worth $1.2 billion valuation has earned Web3, AI startup a unicorn status.The company said, "the funding made ZYBER 365 India's and Asia's fastest unicorn in just 3 months, and the 109th unicorn in the Indian startup ecosystem".

The funding round will play a pivotal role in fuelling the company's expansion plans, enhancing its technological capabilities, and solidifying its global market presence, it added.

"This Series A funding marks a significant milestone in Zyber 365's journey. We are thrilled to have SRAM & MRAM Group as our partner, sharing our vision to drive our Web3 OS, AI and Cyber Security products line. The ZYBER 365 team has worked round-the-clock with our vision to drive revolutionary Web3, AI ecosystem bringing globalization 3.0," said Pearl Kapur, founder and chief executive officer, ZYBER 365.

Founded in May 2023 by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Pearl Kapur (founder and CEO) and Sunny Vaghela (co-founder and CPO), ZYBER 365 is an amalgamation of web3, AI, and cybersecurity, focusing on Globalization 3.0 and Sustainability. With its headquarters in London, UK and operational base in India, the company aims to make India the hub of its operations.

"We are delighted to be a part of Zyber 365's exciting journey and witness their rapid ascent to unicorn status. Zyber 365's outstanding team and disruptive technology have already made them a trailblazer in the industry. We are confident that this investment will pave the way for exceptional growth and success in the years to come," said Mahendra Joshi, director, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

