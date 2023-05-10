Web3-Based Curator Driven Marketplace HEFTY.art Partners With Seracle

The collaboration between Seracle and HEFTY.art aims to create a secure platform for digital artists and collectors to showcase and purchase NFTs

HEFTY.art's curated marketplace provides a platform for digital artists to showcase their art, publish NFT collections, and engage with followers and collectors. To build their exclusive curated artists NFT marketplace, HEFTY.art will utilize Seracle's Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) on the Ethereum/Polygon network. The collaboration between Seracle and HEFTY.art aims to create a secure platform for digital artists and collectors to showcase and purchase NFTs. Seracle is committed to enabling businesses to leverage decentralized technology.

"Seracle's blockchain cloud provides a full stack NFT development infrastructure that is a perfect match for HEFTY.art's needs to build on both the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains," said Ashish Chowdhry and Kanishq Chhabria, the co-founders of HEFTY.art, in a joint statement.

Seracle is dedicated to enabling businesses to leverage decentralized technology and is thrilled to be working with HEFTY.art to drive innovation in the digital art industry. The goal of this collaboration is to create an NFT marketplace that fully utilizes the potential of Web3 technology, and this effort will help pave the way for achieving that goal. By forming this partnership, HEFTY.art is advancing towards its objective of becoming the primary platform for NFT trading, according to an official statement by the company.

The statement further added that HEFTY.art recently revealed that Amrit Pal, a 32-year-old artist who has garnered attention in the digital art realm, will soon release a new collection.

"HEFTY.art provided invaluable insight into the world of celebrated artists and the NFT ecosystem. HEFTY.art is eager to showcase Pal's extraordinary talent on the recently upgraded HEFTY.art NFT platform. The impending launch promises to be a noteworthy occasion for art aficionados and collectors alike, and HEFTY.art extends an invitation to everyone to participate in the excitement," said Shrikant Bhalerao, CEO of Seracle.