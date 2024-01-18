Founded in 2022 by Kupathil, Nitin Kumar, Ankush Tiwari, and Saurabh Radhakrishnan, zbyte offers its low-code/no-code-decentralized platform (dPlat) to streamline the creation of dApps

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

zbyte, a Web3 start-up, announced it had raised USD five million from prominent investors such as Cartography Capital and Quarterback Financial. The capital raised has backed the startup's launch of its mainnet, which aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 technologies.

The funding participants have also committed an additional USD one million.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/zbyte?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#zbyte</a> is now on MAINNET ?<br><br>Build your first dApp here: <a href="https://t.co/fStHiFlQdy">https://t.co/fStHiFlQdy</a><br><br>Share it with your friends and other communities. <a href="https://t.co/A6NyFAQhbG">pic.twitter.com/A6NyFAQhbG</a></p>— zbyte (@zbyte_io) <a href="https://twitter.com/zbyte_io/status/1747220000950435988?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 16, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

"This fund raise will accelerate their ambitious roadmap. Onboarding various talented developer communities, organizing hackathons, bringing the power of Web3 to businesses and developers across various domains and use cases by leveraging the power of the zbyte platform, while aggressively decentralizing and empowering the zbyte community," said Krish Kupathil, Co-Founder, zbyte.

Founded in 2022 by Kupathil, Nitin Kumar, Ankush Tiwari, and Saurabh Radhakrishnan, zbyte offers its low-code/no-code-decentralized platform (dPlat) to streamline the creation of dApps.

According to the release, its DPLAT (decentralized platform) protocol is a feature-rich, public token infrastructure including an API-first approach, support for multiple Layer1 blockchains, connectors to Web2 systems, and the ability to use dApps with near-zero or configurable gas fees.

The Web3 startup raised USD 10M in 2022 and launched its native, public token—ZBYT token.