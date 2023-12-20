You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Competitive socializing is gaining momentum across the globe, aligned with the theme, The Social Gaming Group is invested in delivering guest experiences through digital dart and shuffleboards alongside fabulous food and drinks that truly bring people together. Giving an insight into competitive socializing, Troy Warfield, CEO, The Social Gaming Group, said, "It's one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and particularly for entrepreneurs and franchise partners to get involved with. We have seen rapid expansion everywhere and India has a big opportunity." He was speaking at the Entrepreneur Live, India Investment Forum.

But what are competitive social lives? "Old traditional games are now being revolutionized mainly by technology. Tech has been about a way of bringing a new approach to games. There is a huge industry which is powered by the millennial and Gen Z generations. The age range between 20 to 40 year olds are looking for something that's not just about going out eating and drinking now, but looking for some sort of experience. And that's the fundamental insight that is driving this industry," he said.

The company has an ambition for its brilliant brand offering a variety of new and exciting concepts, with international growth plans for the future.

The Social Gaming Group operates two B2C brands Oche and SHUFL - High Tech Darts and Shuffleboards. There are eight gaming venues today spread around the world - Oslo -Gothenburg - Amsterdam - London - Singapore - Melbourne - Brisbane and with more to come. "With our B2B products, Play Shuffle and Play Flyby Darts, we are here to provide our customers with the ultimate gaming solutions across the hospitality and corporate sectors. Our gaming concepts have been designed to maximize return on investment for businesses," he explained.

The offerings are all about evolving current business or increasing productivity in the workplace. "We are a tech company because our ecosystem is driven by technology in hospitality which drives shared habits," he added.