Meta has finally announced the first Whatsapp smartwatch app. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday. With this new launch, users will be able to receive messages, start conversations and make calls from their wristwatches - running Google's Wear OS. It is also to be noted that the users will not require their connected phones with them in order to use these features.

To use WhatsApp on your smartwatch, you'll need a Wear OS 3 device. Once installed, the app allows you to initiate new conversations, respond to messages with texts, send voice messages, and use emojis. The company said that it would be working on bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future.

After downloading version 2.23.14.81 of WhatsApp for Wear OS on your smartwatch, you can link it to your WhatsApp account on your smartphone. The app will then sync recent chats from your smartphone to the wearable device. Just like the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, the Wear OS version also protects chats, voice messages, and other content with end-to-end encryption, which means their contents are only visible to the sender and recipient of the messages.

Also, Whatsapp has recently announced the ability for the user of this app to create Facebook and Instagram ads that click to WhatsApp without needing a Facebook account, as well as new ways to connect with customers more efficiently.