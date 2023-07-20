WhatsApp Is Finally Available For Wear OS Smartwatches With this new launch, users will be able to receive messages, start conversations and make calls from their wristwatches - running Google's Wear OS

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Meta has finally announced the first Whatsapp smartwatch app. The announcement was made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday. With this new launch, users will be able to receive messages, start conversations and make calls from their wristwatches - running Google's Wear OS. It is also to be noted that the users will not require their connected phones with them in order to use these features.

To use WhatsApp on your smartwatch, you'll need a Wear OS 3 device. Once installed, the app allows you to initiate new conversations, respond to messages with texts, send voice messages, and use emojis. The company said that it would be working on bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future.

After downloading version 2.23.14.81 of WhatsApp for Wear OS on your smartwatch, you can link it to your WhatsApp account on your smartphone. The app will then sync recent chats from your smartphone to the wearable device. Just like the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, the Wear OS version also protects chats, voice messages, and other content with end-to-end encryption, which means their contents are only visible to the sender and recipient of the messages.

Also, Whatsapp has recently announced the ability for the user of this app to create Facebook and Instagram ads that click to WhatsApp without needing a Facebook account, as well as new ways to connect with customers more efficiently.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends WhatsApp

Most Popular

See all
Technology

Apple To Rival OpenAI With Its Own GPT

The iPhone maker has built its own framework, known as "Ajax", to create large language models (LLMs) and is also testing a chatbot that some engineers call "Apple GPT".

By Kavya Pillai
Leadership

The Textile Conglomerate

The textile manufacturer has been built and nurtured by two generations of the Oswal Family, and now the third generation is committed to take Vardhman to greater heights. Suchita Oswal Jain (Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director) has been a driving force behind the strategic growth of business.

By Sujata Sangwan
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

7 Innovative Online Business Ideas for Digital Entrepreneurship

Do you like the idea of working from your computer, from home, while being your own boss? Here are seven ideas for online business you might try.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Google Engineers Rake in Big Bucks with Base Salaries up to $718,000, According to a New Report

The data comes from an internal spreadsheet shared among Google employees, comprised of information from over 12,000 U.S. workers for 2022.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneurs

Shashank Kumar: The Agri Revolutionary

Contrary to popular belief, coming from small town has proved to be advantageous for Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, DeHaat, a technology-based business to farmers (B2F) agritech platform. However, he feels challenges to grow the business has changed over the years.

By Priya Kapoor