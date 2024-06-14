Ram Mohan Naidu, new Union Civil Aviation minister, said government's goal is to make air travel accessible to everyone

Soon after assuming office as the new Union Civil Aviation minister, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu hinted at reducing airfares.

Earlier, amid Vistara flight cancellations and strong air travel demand, domestic air fares were soaring high surging 20-25 per cent. This challenge comes at a time when the summer travel period is at peak. Aviation experts attributed the hike in airfares to price hike in ATF, reduced flights by key players, and grounded planes due to engine supply issues.

"Since the time I have been announced as Civil Aviation Minister. Wherever I go, people have been mentioning that the prices have somehow increased over the last few years, especially after Covid. I need a thorough understanding of the issue, so, I am going to sit with the stakeholders," Ram Mohan Naidu told PTI.

"I am going to hold review meetings. Definitely, my intention would be to bring down the (ticket) prices because that is a challenge for the common man. Our intention is to take air travel to the common man, unless you make it affordable, it is not going to happen," he added.

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday took oath as a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi 3.0 government. The 36-year-old leader secured a third-time victory from Srikakula in north Andhra Pradesh in the Lok Sabha election.