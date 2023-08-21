You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Each year, August 21 is observed as World Entrepreneurs Day. The day is to commemorate the achievements of entrepreneurs and to celebrate innovation, ideas and the wholesome contribution of entrepreneurs to the economic growth of the country and shaping its culture.

On this day, here are some quotes by entrepreneurs, founders, sports people and others that talk about entrepreneurship, start-ups and persistence.

"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do." –Steve Jobs, CEO, Apple

"I knew that if I failed I wouldn't regret that, but I knew the one thing I might regret is not trying." –Jeff Bezos, Amazon Founder and CEO

"If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late." –Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn Co-Founder

"The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing." –Walt Disney, Co-Founder, Disney

"I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed." –Michael Jordan, NBA Legend

"User experience is everything. It always has been, but it's undervalued and underinvested in. If you don't know user-centered design, study it. Hire people who know it. Obsess over it. Live and breathe it. Get your whole company on board." –Evan Williams, Co-Founder, Twitter

"Remember to celebrate milestones as you prepare for the road ahead." –Nelson Mandela, South African Leader

"Always deliver more than expected." –Larry Page, Co-Founder, Google

"You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and falling over." –Richard Branson, Virgin Group Founder

"High expectations are the key to everything." –Sam Walton, Walmart Founder