In March, the company filed and got the DRHP approval and in May, it got the nod from NSE. Notably, the IPO will make it the first company in the combined spaces of blockchain, AI and gaming to get publicly enlisted.

Yudiz Solutions Ltd, a global blockchain, AI, and gaming-focused enterprise solutions technology company, today announced that it was opening its initial public offering on August 4.

The subscription will be open with a price band of Rs 162-165 per Equity Share and will close on August 8.

We're excited to share this exciting news. We've been working hard to build this company, and we're thrilled to open our doors to the public.#yudizsolutions #IPOAlert #Announcement pic.twitter.com/deOEi4A6fb — Yudiz Solutions (@yudizsolutions) July 31, 2023

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 27,17,600 Equity Shares worth Rs 44.84 crore. "Out of 27,17,600 shares, 1,36,800 equity shares will be reserved for subscription by the market maker, the remaining 25,80,800 will be referred to as the 'net issue'. The issue and net issue will constitute 26.33% and 25.01%, respectively, of the post-issue paid-up equity share capital of the company," read the official statement.

Yudiz's issue will have Narnolia Financial Services Limited as the Book Running Lead Manager, PLS Capital and Longview Research & Advisory as the issue advisor, and Mas Services Limited as the issue registrar. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange Emerge platform.

Incorporated in 2011, Yudiz is headed by chairman Bharat Patel, MD Pratik Patel, and CEO Chirag Leuva. Yudiz offers solutions in web and mobile app development, AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, and blockchain in sectors such as Healthcare, Ed-Tech, Fin-Tech, Human Resources, Social Networks, F&B, Supply Chain space and the Entertainment sector, including OTT, and gaming related platforms.

Post the IPO, the company is looking to make several acquisition and expansion moves worth INR 12.3 crore.