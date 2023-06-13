Zeeve Announces Partnership With Energy Web With this collaboration, Zeeve is looking to expand its automation platform offerings to Energy Web member companies, including deploying validator nodes with ease and building complex solutions using Zeeve's no-code web3 infrastructure.

By Paromita Gupta

Energy Web, a Switzerland-based non-profit, on Tuesday, announced a strategic partnership with Zeeve, a Web3 infrastructure platform provider, to integrate the Energy Web Chain (EWC) with Zeeve's enterprise-grade infrastructure stack.

With this collaboration, Zeeve is looking to expand its automation platform offerings to Energy Web member companies, including deploying validator nodes with ease and building complex solutions using Zeeve's no-code web3 infrastructure.

"We are immensely excited to offer this integration with Energy Web Chain, paving the way for businesses to seamlessly leverage the Energy Web Ecosystem. a sector where specific challenges demand nuanced understanding for impactful technology integration, Energy Web's singular focus on the energy sector stands as a model. Zeeve takes pride in contributing the full power of its tech stack, offering easy onboarding, access to both the testnet and mainnet, one-click bootstrapping of validator nodes, all within a compliant framework ensuring security and data privacy," said Dr Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO, Zeeve.

Zeeves' Infrastructure-as-a-service offers two options: Managed Services and BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) for both the main EWC and Volta test network.

"The collaboration between Energy Web and Zeeve marks an important milestone in the evolution of validator infrastructure for our enterprise member community. Infrastructure-as-a-service streamlines the process of participating as a validator, allowing companies to focus on their core business while helping maintain the integrity and security of the network," said Jesse Morris, Chief Executive Officer, Energy Web.

The two entities are members of Hyperledger Foundation, a global open-source collaborative effort to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies.

