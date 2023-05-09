Zeeve Partners With Polygon Labs To Be a Key Infrastructure and Implementation Partner For Supernets

The collaboration will make the process of deploying and managing Supernets simple, making businesses and developers more likely to launch their blockchain along with secondary infrastructure such as wallet, explore, etc.

By Paromita Gupta

Zeeve, a leading Web-3 infrastructure provider, announced it has partnered with Polygon Labs, a blockchain platform, to serve as a key provider and partner for the latter's Supernets. The collaboration will make the process of deploying and managing Supernets simple, making businesses and developers more likely to launch their blockchain along with secondary infrastructure such as wallet, explore, etc.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Polygon Labs and become an integral part of the Supernets partners eco-system. With Supernets, developers can build blockchains customized for their dApp, keeping in mind their workloads and required services. Additionally, with Zeeve's automated no-code deployment architecture helping you with 1-click bootstrapping of nodes, you can focus on Go-to-market and user strategies while we manage the underlying infrastructure," said Dr Ravi Chamria, Co-founder & CEO, Zeeve.

Polygon Supernets will enable enterprises to highly scale Layer 3 blockchain networks pertaining to their requirements while also utilizing Polygon's PoS and Ethereum mainnet. "Supernet's strong points, including customizable virtual machines, compliance implementation choices, native gas tokens, and custom fee structures, make it an ideal platform for developers to build on," read the official press

With this, Zeeve will be lending its support in the form of migration assistance (6.X to 8.X), compatibility with new Supernets versions (8.X), securing RPC API endpoints to connect with supernets, native cross-chain bridge plugin support, marketplace for supernet validators, and advanced monitoring system for machines, blockchain networks, and smart contracts management

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Zeeve Inc. as a Supernets Implementation Partner. Zeeve's strong capabilities in enterprise-grade AppChain deployments and dedication to innovation and excellence resonate well with our values at Polygon. Working together, we aim to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient Supernets AppChains infrastructure solutions while striving to enhance our services for our clients. This partnership enables us to offer various services, including implementing, deploying, and maintaining Supernets AppChains, focusing on meeting our clients' needs and promoting adopting AppChains technologies responsibly and sustainably," said Sunny Kaiwar, Sr. Solution Architect/Head of Implementation Partners, Polygon.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

