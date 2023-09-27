The infusion of capital will be used towards fueling Zeron's ongoing research and development initiatives, advancing the frontiers of AI-powered cybersecurity, and expanding its global presence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zeron, a cybersecurity company, has raised $500,000 in a Seed funding round led by Varanium Capital, a prominent fintech focused fund, taking the lead, accompanied by support from Yatra Angel Network. This infusion of capital is strategically directed towards fueling Zeron's ongoing research and development initiatives, advancing the frontiers of AI-powered cybersecurity, and expanding its global presence to empower organizations in managing cyber risks effectively.

"Zeron's vision is to provide organizations with a Single Point of Truth for Cybersecurity. We are grateful to Varanium Capital, Yatra Angel Networks, and all our supporters for believing in our mission. With this infusion of capital, we are well-equipped to continue delivering on our commitment to cybersecurity excellence," said Sanket Sarkar, founder and CEO, Zeron.

Zeron empowers organizations to make informed cybersecurity decisions, ensuring the effective safeguarding of digital assets while maintaining compliance with industry regulations and thereby enhancing overall cybersecurity resilience. In a statement, the company said its core mission is to bridge trust gaps among stakeholders, including Board Members, Top Management, CISOs/CIOs, and security teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zeron in their mission to revolutionise cybersecurity. Zeron's approach to cyber risk posture management aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of organizations globally today. We believe their AI-powered innovative solutions will significantly impact the cybersecurity landscape," said Vikram Pandya, Head of Research at Varanium Capital.