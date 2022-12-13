Zoivane Pets Raises INR 5 Crore In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zoivane Pets, a Gujarat-based pet training and grooming brand, has raised INR 5 crore in a Seed funding round led by GVFL, Ahmedabad. This brings the startup's total funding to INR 5.54 crore to date. The startup is backed by We Founder Circle and notable angel investors including Hitesh Dhawan (founder of Neuronimbus), Dhrumil Patel, Joy Gnanamony and Abhishek Gupta (CEO, APAC and Middle East of Turbotic) in its previous round. The fund raised will be utilized primarily on product development, increasing quality work force and marketing various product lines to spread knowledge about them.

"In the recent past, Zoivane Pets has dominated the Indian pet care industry. We were able to introduce products that filled gaps in the market and created new categories. By integrating our industry expertise, we seek to become a permanent part of people's lives as pet parenting partners," said Nishma Singhal, co-founder of Zoivane Pets.

Founded in 2019 by Nishma Singhal, Zoivane's unique training range includes patent formulations such as potty training spray, stay away spray, Pets stain and odour remover and others that aid in the easy integration of pets into pet parents' lives. Under Nishma's leadership, the brand claims to manufacture pet training products as well as grooming products in India. The brand is selling through offline and online channels and has sold over more than 50,000 units of products till date. It has a presence in nearly 500 retail stores in 25 states and 300 plus cities, claimed by the company in a statement.

"This was in line with its strategy of investing in startups that continuously innovate through R&D and Zoivane Pets is a perfect example of that. Zoivane Pet is an emerging brand that has launched a number of innovative products in an affordable range for Pet care and we envision to penetrate the market together," said Mihir Joshi, president, GVFL