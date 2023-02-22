Zomato's Twitter Game is Lit

Posting humorous messages on social media is a key marketing tool used by food delivery apps, including Zomato and rival Swiggy, to attract the attention of customers

By Soumya Duggal

It appears that restaurant aggregator Zomato's social media team is working overtime to keep its followers entertained on microblogging site Twitter. "Rahul from Indore we won't spill your mint mayo sauce. Pls stop telling chat support mera mms matt leak karna," quips its latest tweet.

Although a couple of followers have taken the tweet on face value, raising complaints about their orders, many caught on the humour and responded appropriately.

Posting humorous messages on social media is a key marketing tool used by food delivery apps, including Zomato and rival Swiggy, to attract the attention of customers. Zomato, currently valued at $4.6 billion, is indeed ahead of the curve though; sample some of its recent tweets: "Happy Valentine's Day to the 42 people who have sent an 'I love you' cake to multiple addresses today"; "Pani puri is for the heart sookhi puri is for the soul."

Returning to Zomato's latest tweet, did followers get the joke, which was somewhat dark on account of its unmistakable allusion to MMS scandals, many of which have dominated news cycles over the years? Notably, the company is no stranger to double entendre: "Virgin, Mohit ho?" it punned on Twitter last month. After all, it is only fitting that much like its food menus, Zomato's humour too spans both "veg" and "non-veg" varieties.

