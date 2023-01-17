How Influencer Ruhee Dosani Became 'That Punjabi Kudi'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ruhee Dosani is the peppy Punjabi girl who would often show up on your Instagram Reels wearing her trademark black hat, plaited, long, black hair and cool shades. Though she has an astounding 2.4 million followers on her Instagram now, being a content creator wasn't always on the cards.

Ruhee was working in an established finance job when her content creation videos went viral during the pandemic and her followers recognised her as the 'Punjabi Kudi' living abroad and making Reels with her 'We Desi' foreigner friends. Ever since 2020, her life has not been the same; be it professionally or personally, all for the very best reasons. The content creator, who believes that 'Commitment and honesty is the best way to reach one's goal', loves dancing, and that love was seen clearly in her content which went viral. "People do think that my content solely revolves around me dancing to Bollywood songs but being someone who loves it or dancing in general, I connect with my audience better in a way that I know they would relate to," says Ruhee.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, her favourite person had a significant role to play in her going viral the first time. The first video that she made on his song GOAT along with her friends, was liked by people who would love seeing them dancing and enjoying together. It was not fully choreographed and in a manner relatable to how you would dance if this song played in the club; and that authenticity is probably what worked for her.

Trolls have become an unavoidable part of any famous content creator's life, but Ruhee does not let the hate and negativity grow on her. "I celebrate the appreciative and acknowledge feedback too. I reply to some in a funny manner but otherwise, I stay positive and look to better my content. I post what I like and what entertains me," she explains.

With internet popularity, come various brand endorsements and celebrity collaborations. During her brand collaborations, she is given a free hand and she customizes each according to her personality. For the celebrity collaborations, she tries to tailor her videos to the celebrity while also retaining her own personality. With over a 100 collaborations, Ruhee has done videos with Kartik Aryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, who are gracious enough to allow her own creative expression, and at the same time they join in the fun, something which is evident in the videos.

With 2022 coming to an end, Ruhee has her plans for 2023 ready. She shall be starting long-form content. "My audience has seen me dancing, it's time they get introduced to the candid version of me - make it more personal. Other goals include entertaining people with more collaborative surprises that we have been planning for months now," she informs us. Another reason why her followers love her is because she makes every effort to be as transparent as she can with her loyal following. "They value my openness, humour, and genuine enjoyment I offer them as a result," she says.

