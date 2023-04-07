How Thugesh Roasts, But With Humour For A Family Audience

Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh is a popular content creator in the comedy genre who joined us recently for our Instagram Live series.

learn more about Kabir Singh Bhandari

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

The Thugesh Show

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh is a popular content creator in the comedy genre who joined us recently for our Instagram Live series. With a loyal fan following of more than two million subscribers on YouTube, his channel is currently one of the most-viewed in its space. What sets him apart from others in this genre is that he one of the rare roasting and comedy influencers in India who makes family-friendly content. Mahesh is of the belief that if he can't show his content to his own family, then what is the point of creating it.

In a candid Instagram Live with us, he opened up about his talk show- 'The Thugesh show', its genesis and his experience with the famous guests he calls,
future plans, how he started his journey into content creation, and advice for upcoming content creators. Mahesh has an interesting back story, having donned multiple hats, working in the past at a call centre, a Company Secretary, modelling, being in pageants and doing print ads.

Mahesh started his YouTube channel in 2014, with his first titled 'Chris Gayle Thug Life.' In a few months, the video managed to garner over five lakh views and also got monetized. Later, he also started venturing into different genres of videos, but his subscribers wanted him to predominantly focus on 'Thug Life'. Diversifying his content, he also started making a lot of reactions, reviews, and opinion videos. Eventually, he created another channel called 'Thugesh Live'. Thugesh Life focuses on gaming and vlogging and gained traction due to its unscripted and unfiltered content, including reactions, gameplay videos, try not to laugh at challenges and the like. Apart from being a comedy content creator, he is also a travel and adventure enthusiast and documents his experiences on these on his second channel.

To watch the Instagram Live video, just click HERE

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari
Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

Related Topics

Social Media Instagram

Most Popular

See all
Business News

The World's Richest Man Just Surpassed a $200 Billion Fortune

Bernard Arnault is just the third man in history to reach this landmark.

By Jonathan Small

Finance

Bank Failures: How to Keep Your Money Safe

SVB's collapse didn't just affect American depositors, but also many Indian start-ups. Hundreds of Indian startups with millions of dollars in their accounts found themselves stuck.

By Priya Kapoor

Entrepreneurs

Breaking Boundaries: The Journey of Serial Entrepreneur Anirban Chatterjee

The award acknowledges his pioneering efforts in transforming the Web3 landscape by leveraging the potential of blockchain and AI to revolutionize the gaming industry

By Entrepreneur Staff

Technology

World Health Day 2023: A Deeper Dive Into Healthtech Ecosystem

Due to a growing population, rising income levels, and a demand for better healthcare services, the Indian healthcare sector is expanding quickly

By Teena Jose

By Amanda Breen

By Swadha Mishra