How Thugesh Roasts, But With Humour For A Family Audience

Mahesh Keshwala, popularly known as Thugesh is a popular content creator in the comedy genre who joined us recently for our Instagram Live series. With a loyal fan following of more than two million subscribers on YouTube, his channel is currently one of the most-viewed in its space. What sets him apart from others in this genre is that he one of the rare roasting and comedy influencers in India who makes family-friendly content. Mahesh is of the belief that if he can't show his content to his own family, then what is the point of creating it.

In a candid Instagram Live with us, he opened up about his talk show- 'The Thugesh show', its genesis and his experience with the famous guests he calls,

future plans, how he started his journey into content creation, and advice for upcoming content creators. Mahesh has an interesting back story, having donned multiple hats, working in the past at a call centre, a Company Secretary, modelling, being in pageants and doing print ads.

Mahesh started his YouTube channel in 2014, with his first titled 'Chris Gayle Thug Life.' In a few months, the video managed to garner over five lakh views and also got monetized. Later, he also started venturing into different genres of videos, but his subscribers wanted him to predominantly focus on 'Thug Life'. Diversifying his content, he also started making a lot of reactions, reviews, and opinion videos. Eventually, he created another channel called 'Thugesh Live'. Thugesh Life focuses on gaming and vlogging and gained traction due to its unscripted and unfiltered content, including reactions, gameplay videos, try not to laugh at challenges and the like. Apart from being a comedy content creator, he is also a travel and adventure enthusiast and documents his experiences on these on his second channel.

