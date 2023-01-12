Nagma Mirajkar: Changing the Face of Fashion Digitally

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Digital Content Creator Nagma Mirajkar, often stuns the world and her 8 Million Instagram followers with her jaw-dropping fashion looks. Mirajkar stepped into the world of social media by creating videos during lunch breaks at her 9 to 5-job. Looking back at the beginning she said, "I used to write blogs in my college days for fashion and then musically and Instagram came along, I started posting pictures and making videos and it worked out for me".

Nagma Mirajkar

There is an undoubted appeal when an influencer has over millions of followers but sustaining this fame is not everyone's cup of tea. Growing in this digital space can be a real challenge and keeping up with the new trends in the fast-paced algorithm would require a unique understanding of the audience, although Mirajkar nonchalantly shared about her process, " I don't have a fixed process, I create what I think I will enjoy watching, what my audience will enjoy watching, create trends and give it my own touch, create content that is relatable and just all in all enjoy what I do".

The Internet presents a new platform every day for creators to emerge from. An influencer's audience expects their demand for varied content to be met as well. The question here is how does one navigate the various social media channels? Mirajkar shared, "I personally try to be there on as many platforms as possible, you get different audiences on each of them, you get to create a different type of content on each of them and it's also very important to stay relevant and up to date."

She has previously collaborated with brands like Estee Lauder, Netflix and Fashion Nova. When asked about how she chooses her collaborations? Mirajkar said, "For me, a mutual way of working where I put their point across in my way with creative freedom works best." When one is in the public eye, there are some responsibilities. "I am extremely mindful of what I put out. For example, I don't drink, smoke, gamble and I don't promote it on my profiles either."

For now, Mirajkar is working towards the beauty side of content creation and also her fans can expect to see some rap music written by her.